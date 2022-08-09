The Northern Daily Leader
Armidale police make two arrests for break-ins but warn locals to lock up after thieves hit easy targets across town

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated August 9 2022 - 7:07am, first published 5:30am
Armidale officer-in-charge Inspector Darren Williams. Picture from file

NEW England police have made two arrests for property crime but unlocked homes and cars are still proving a problem for police.

