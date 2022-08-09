The fun just keeps coming at Tamworth's Viaduct Park, with the completion of a new 95 metre pump track, a half-court basketball court and climbing wall near the existing skatepark and cafe, known as 'The Deck'.
The projects were proposed as part of the Viaduct Park Master Plan, which was adopted by council in 2020, with the aim of creating a vibrant sporting and recreational precinct.
Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb said at the time, that not only is council creating a great space for local residents to spend time, but the park's development is also helping to reinvigorate what used to be the quiet end of Peel Street.
The additions were made possible through $280,000 in funding from the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
