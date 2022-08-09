The Northern Daily Leader
New pump track, half basketball court and climbing wall at Viaduct Park prove a big hit

By Newsroom
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
The fun just keeps coming at Tamworth's Viaduct Park, with the completion of a new 95 metre pump track, a half-court basketball court and climbing wall near the existing skatepark and cafe, known as 'The Deck'.

