During our discussions he predicted that in 50 years' time every Australian household would have its own power generator because we would not be able to provide sufficient electricity through conventional means to power our homes. He believed the only answer was nuclear power and expressed his frustration that no-one would listen to him, least of all politicians. In 2014, not long before he died, we crossed paths at Waratah Village. He told me he had recently had one of his most satisfying experiences - he had received approval to place reading material on nuclear power in the Members' Reading Room in Parliament House. I look back now with admiration at his foresight all those years ago. He was an amazing man.