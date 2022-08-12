The Northern Daily Leader
Dungowan Dam business case is cause for concern || Letter to the editor

By Letters
August 12 2022 - 8:00pm
A summary of the business case for the new Dungowan Dam was released on Thursday.

Dungowan Dam business case

We now can see why the NSW Government was so reluctant to release the business case for the new Dungowan Dam. It clearly shows that the cost benefit ratio simply does not stack up. More importantly though it shows water security for Tamworth residents was a very low priority in comparison to water for irrigation.

Local News

