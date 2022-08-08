A TAMWORTH nursing home has now recorded six deaths from COVID-19 as an outbreak continues to grow.
Uniting's McKay House in Tamworth has seen six residents die from coronavirus, according to the latest data from the Australian Department of Health and Aged Care.
The nursing home recorded 48 residents with positive test results and 18 staff in the weekly snapshot of COVID.
Uniting's media and public affairs Evan Sieff said Uniting had now separated the facility into COVID-19 free and COVID-19 positive sections.
Under this arrangement, he said, the Public Health Unit will allow the COVID-free section to come out of lockdown.
However, he said the measures that remain for the other section are strong.
"Until the outbreak is deemed over by the Public Health Unit, the facility is subject to a robust outbreak management plan which focuses on effective infection control, increased symptoms identification and response, and strongly promoting vaccinations," he said.
"All staff and visitors undertake rapid antigen testing before entering the facility and wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) while on the premises."
Nazareth House in Tamworth saw one resident pass from COVID, as well as 36 residents test positive and five staff in the latest health data.
Sisters of Nazareth CEO David Cotter said the facility could impose harder measures but there will always be trade-offs.
"I suspect having elderly people lie in bed with untreatable depression because they can't see anyone ... and they don't have much else going on in their lives," he said.
Nazareth House's resident cases rose from 19 to 36 in the past week.
Mr Cotter said the centre was confident of how COVID-19 was getting into the home.
"We'll never 'know' why but our gut feeling is that it's been [because] we don't test the families the way we test the staff," he said.
"So the very people that the residents are desperate to see could be the people that are bringing it in.
"They may be carrying it for three days before they test positive."
In a relief for Eloura in Quirindi, all residents are now able to move around their floors freely.
However, Chairperson of Quirindi Aged Care Services Mike Lomax said "floors will remain isolated from each other until advised by PHU".
Eloura has recorded four deaths from COVID-19.
According to the department's most recent report there were 15 staff test positive and 28 residents test positive to the virus.
Bupa Tamworth has 34 cases of COVID in the latest reporting period as well as eight staff who have tested positive.
McLean Care LTD - based out of Inverell - recorded one death, and 30 positive cases in residents, as well as 21 staff.
Roseneath in Glen Innes has seen 12 residents contract the virus, along with eight staff.
Haddington Nursing Home in Tenterfield saw one death in the past week from COVID as well as nine positive detections in residents and also nine in staff.
Emmaville Multi-Purpose Service has seen one positive case recorded in a resident.
The numbers, which were released by the federal government's Department of Health and Aged Care, showed 952 outbreaks in residential aged care facilities, as of Friday.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
