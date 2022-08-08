The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth to show off innovative Rural Health pilot in Parkinson's symposium

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
August 8 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenni Fergus and Andrew Mahony attend a class for people battling Parkinson's at Rural Fit Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin

Jenni Fergus is a Parkinson's success story.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.