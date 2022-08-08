Jenni Fergus is a Parkinson's success story.
The problem's in her brain, but she's fighting it with her body.
Eight years after she was diagnosed at 63, she lifts weights, does cardio and balances on tricky surfaces twice a week at allied health organisation Rural Fit, to ward off the degenerative disease.
"I've had no problems, I've dealt with everything. I'm well managed with my medication and my exercise," she said.
"In a way [Parkinson's has] been a gift to me because it gave me a second chance. I got on with my life.
"You appreciate your life more [after a diagnosis] ... you've only got now. We've only ever had now but sometimes you need a shakeup."
Mrs Fergus is part of an innovative Rural Fit program to connect people battling Parkinson's with health services, much more rapidly than had been previously possible.
The new pilot scheme will feature at the inaugural Parkinson's Symposium for Allied Health professionals and Nurses, in Tamworth, in November.
The symposium will draw in professionals from across the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, and the country's leading Parkinson's clinicians and academics.
Rural Fit managing director Andrew Mahony said the medical experts would hear that the Tamworth pilot program had proven a huge success.
By bringing in a movement disorder nurse to link people and services in an approachable allied health setting, the pilot both helps people living with Parkinson's and builds capacity in existing healthcare providers.
The nurse helps people get advice without the wait, to open up referral pathways and prepare people for their neurologist or doctor's appointment when it finally does come, he said.
"We didn't have a nurse up here in the region," he said.
"That nurse can be a conduit between the person living with Parkinson's and the doctor and the neurologist. At the moment I think the waitlist for a neurologist might be two years."
The nurse now works across the region, from Moree to Narrabri to Tamworth, and the evidence is clear from clinicians and patients that it has proven a major success, he said.
Mr Mahony said both the pilot and the symposium were an achievement that came as a result of local advocacy.
"It's also a little big acknowledgement of the Parkinson's support group," he said.
"Their ten years of advocacy. They've pushed for this [pilot] role to be in this region. The Tamworth Parkinson's support group are very passionate.
"I think it's a real feather in the cap for this group that years and years of advocacy have led to this pilot being here, being in an allied health setting. Fortunately, we're now able to look at rolling out a symposium, which is probably normally held in a Newcastle or Sydney, in a regional town like Tamworth."
The symposium and health clinicians' dinner will take place on November 5, 2022 at the Mercure Hotel
Keynote speakers will include Dr Stephen Duma, consultant neurologist with subspecialty interests in Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, and Clyde Campbell AM who was diagnosed at the age of 44 with Parkinson's disease and is the founder of Shake It Up Australia Foundation.
The event is designed for clinicians, but it's free to attend and all are welcome.
Mrs Fergus has no idea where she'd be today without her treatment for Parkinson's. She'll never know.
But she believes the exercise treatment is "extremely effective", and she strongly encourages others to get checked, or if diagnosed, get treated, right away.
"Balance is one of the biggest issues. We can tend to stumble and fall over
"[Exercise has] really kept the progression at bay. Unfortunately, you tell people that they need to exercise and they say 'When I think I need it, I'll start'. Well, we need to start the day before yesterday, not tomorrow."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
