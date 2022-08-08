Property of the week | 60 Hill Street, Quirindi
This weatherboard home boasts original features dating back to the 1920s with a large amount of outdoor space, including enormous gardens and a private courtyard.
This property has an abundance of potential, with numerous original features.
"Tycawina" represents a unique opportunity for motivated purchasers to secure a potential investment or renovate to the home of their dreams.
FEATURES INCLUDE:
Quirindi is quickly establishing itself as a hub for agritourism and with the thriving regional centre of Tamworth within an hour's drive, and Sydney approximately four hours' driving, this is the perfect opportunity for further investment development.
The town of Quirindi offers facilities such as primary schools, an excellent high school, day care facilities, gym and health facilities all with the pace of regional NSW living.
Close by is Tamworth, the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range.
Tamworth is known for its boutique fashion, delightful cafes and three major entertainment centres. Sport is high on the agenda with over 45 sports on offer and over 200 sporting events held each year, while art enthusiasts and museum goers are also spoiled for choice.
