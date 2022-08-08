The heavy rain late last week had organisers of the All Age Carnival waiting anxiously as the weekend approached.
But the clouds parted on Saturday, and by-and-large the pleasant weather continued into Sunday, with a few exceptions.
As far as Tamworth Netball Association president, Bec McKenzie, was concerned, it was a "fantastic" day.
"We lost two half-games," McKenzie said.
"[But] we got lots of positive feedback, it seemed like everyone enjoyed the day."
Roughly 60 teams turned out across eight divisions, which spanned the under 10 age group through to the opens.
It was a capacity turnout for the association, which surprised McKenzie considering it was the first time the competition has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
"It was definitely what we'd hoped for," she said.
"Certainly with COVID over the last few years, we hadn't been able to run them and people were super keen to come out and have a great day.
"We couldn't take any more, because we didn't have enough courts available."
The tournament was not a chance for players to vie for representative selection or win accolades, McKenzie said. It was simply a day held by the association for players to get together and express their love of the sport.
The winners from across the divisions were:
