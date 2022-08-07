The Northern Daily Leader

Roosters beat Roos while Boars down Cowboys

By Geoff Newling
Updated August 7 2022 - 9:23am, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roosters playmaker Brayden Jerrard has scored a late match-winner against the Roos. Picture by Mark Bode

KOOTINGAL-MOONBI kept their hopes of a top two finish alive while helping deal the Boggabri Kangaroos a mortal blow in a 26-20 victory at Jubilee Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.