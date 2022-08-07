KOOTINGAL-MOONBI kept their hopes of a top two finish alive while helping deal the Boggabri Kangaroos a mortal blow in a 26-20 victory at Jubilee Oval.
With two regular-season rounds remaining, the third-placed Roosters have drawn level on 24 points with second-placed Dungowan, who lost 42-22 to the Boars at Moree on Sunday.
Advertisement
Kootingal-Moonbi's win over Boggabri, and Moree's win over Dungowan, was a death sentence for fifth-placed Boggabri's finals aspirations.
Read also:
The fourth-placed Boars are now four points clear of the Roos.
On Saturday, the Roosters scored a late try to break a 20-20 deadlock and secure the vital two points in a tough game.
"It's always a tough game out here," Roosters president Lad Jones said.
"They awarded it [the late try] to Brayden Jerrard but we thought Josh Kevill might have scored it after we dribbled the ball in behind their line."
Boggabri coach Shane Rampling thought it was a "no try".
"Looked like they bounced the ball to me," Rampling said.
"Bit of a controversial call but we shouldn't have been in that position. We were our own worst enemies."
Meanwhile, North Tamworth lost coach Paul Boyce to COVID but that didn't stop them from overwhelming the Magpies at David Taylor Park on Saturday.
The first-placed Bears were ruthlessly clinical in the first half, leading 26-4 and then converting that into a 42-22 success in the wake of a Magpies revival.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.