The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

'It's only up from here,' says Mitchell Doring of the Tigers

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
August 7 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Doring winds down after Saturday's clash. Picture by Mark Bode

There was nothing to indicate the Manilla Tigers had just suffered another loss.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.