There was nothing to indicate the Manilla Tigers had just suffered another loss.
In fact, the mood rippling through the dressing shed at the Manilla Showgrounds bordered on revelry. Perhaps it was because tinnies had been cracked and a Saturday night at the Manilla Services Club awaited.
Amid this lively atmosphere stood Tigers captain-coach Mitchell Doring.
His face was still flush from the side's 32-26 loss to an understrength Gunnedah.
It was the closest the Tigers had come to winning this year, in their long-awaited return to first grade, and they stormed home to almost pull off the upset.
Manilla trailed 26-4 at half-time, but scored the last three tries of the match.
Doring produced a chip kick that winger Dustin Prince pounced on to score in the 72nd, with Liam Allan's conversion from out wide met with a roar from the home team and crowd.
"I thought that was a gutsy performance there today [Saturday]," Doring said.
"We just found something," he added. "To the boys credit, I really think they dug deep."
The Tigers will conclude the season with tough matches against Dungowan and Moree. They will likely remain winless in 2022.
"Look, I think we've still been strong," Doring said. "And I think we've still been challenging for other teams.
"I hold my head high, and I'm sure the other boys will."
Despite the Tigers' travails, Doring said he "can't even put into words" the pride he felt over the side's effort this season.
"Most of these boys have played reserve grade ... Don't get me wrong, they're first-graders," he said. "They show up and they put in. So, that's all I can ask for."
This year had been "a massive learning curve" for the players, the town and the Tigers' committee, Doring said.
"We never really thought it was the right time to come up to first grade, but it just happened," he said.
The club, he continued, was focused on finishing the year strong and improving in 2023.
"It's only up from here - and we'll just keep on building."
