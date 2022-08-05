The Northern Daily Leader

Roos coach Shane Rampling has had a selection headache

By Geoff Newling
August 5 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roos coach Shane Rampling has had a selection headache.

BOGGABRI coach Shane Rampling was unable to name a complete squad for Saturday's "do or die" clash against Kootingal-Moonbi at Jubilee Oval.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.