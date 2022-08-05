BOGGABRI coach Shane Rampling was unable to name a complete squad for Saturday's "do or die" clash against Kootingal-Moonbi at Jubilee Oval.
"To quote Jake Rumsby [Narrabri's captain-coach], it's been the season from hell," Rampling said.
Rampling said this week had been a "nightmare" for the team, with Roos captain Matt Gillham getting COVID and "just about everyone" getting "crook".
"Some have been crook for a month with this flu bug going around," he added.
Rampling was unable to name a hooker to fill in for Gillham and had no one named at 15,16 or 17 as well.
"We've got Nick Lyons out with a shoulder injury, too, but I might have to ask him if he might be able to play," the Roos coach said.
"It's a huge game for us too, do or die, so there is no point resting anyone."
Boggabri are fifth on the table, two points behind fourth-placed Moree with three rounds remaining.
Elsewhere on Saturday, Werris Creek host North Tamworth while Manilla welcome Gunnedah.
On Sunday, Dungowan travel to Moree.
