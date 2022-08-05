Everyone from members of the NSW Youth Parliament to cleaners were celebrated at this year's Peel Principals Network Education Week Awards ceremony.
While some were unable to attend due to COVID-19, a total of 43 awards were announced.
Even those not receiving awards showed their value in the school community - giving performances at intervals during the awards.
School captains of the Oxley Vale Public School also helped to MC the awards.
Many had good reason to believe an award was coming their way, but for others like Parry School cleaner Raymond Finnigan, it was a complete surprise.
"Being a cleaner I wouldn't have expected an award ... but ever since COVID came along, I have been doing extra cleaning for two and a half years," he said.
"I was doing another school too - Oxley High School ... so I was going to work three times a day."
But despite his own achievement, Mr Finnigan said the students also deserve some credit.
"I barely even have to pick up a paper unless it blows in off the street ... so it's good like that," he said.
"The kids all do their bit too and all the staff ... that makes my job easier."
When it came to awarding the students, it wasn't just the brightest or the most athletic receiving awards.
Awards were also given for showing leadership, modesty, and winning attitudes.
Peel High School student Caitlin Blanche was one who seemed to embody almost every characteristic being recognised on the day.
Caitlin has osteogenesis imperfecta type 1A - a condition that means she has brittle bones.
But despite that, she has shouldered the weight of a heavy schedule - pursuing interests in debating and is also set to tackle four units of English in her HSC.
Presenting Caitlin's award Peel High School principal Erica Burge said she has been "a dedicated student who is excelling across all areas."
However Caitlin said humbly that she is just one of many dedicated students deserving of an Outstanding Student Award.
"There are so many outstanding student members in our school ... [and] like myself have interest in advocating for other members of the school community."
"I think it was amazing to see how many young leaders are emerging whether that be on the sporting field, debating, public speaking.
"And the captains here are excellent facilitators."
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
