The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council: Funding for Aunty Yvonne Kent commemorative project back on the table

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
August 7 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Unlimited board members Peter Dillon, Rachel Fenn, Deb Maes and Bhavim Patel. Picture by Peter Hardin

A COMMUNITY organisation has been given a second chance to honour a well-known Indigenous elder and leader with the help of $25,000 from council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.