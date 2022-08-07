A COMMUNITY organisation has been given a second chance to honour a well-known Indigenous elder and leader with the help of $25,000 from council.
Regional Unlimited's commemorative portrait project paying tribute to the late Aunty Yvonne Kent is in the planning stages, with the committee knocking on council's door to help get it off the ground.
Advertisement
Tamworth Regional Council deferred the decision at a meeting in June, to gain a further understanding of the project.
But mayor Russell Webb has put the option back on the table, with a mayoral minute urging council to contribute $25,000 at Tuesday night's meeting.
READ ALSO:
Regional Unlimited chair Deb Maes said she's confident the committee and the council are now on the same page.
"We created a virtual workshop to present to councillors... and several councillors have met with us to ask further questions so they could fully understand the intentions behind the project," she said.
"We believe it's a great partnership."
The cash contribution of $20,000 would assist with catering for four community painting events, painting supplies, facilitation of the leadership development program, video production for the entire project, event marketing and promotion, and project administration.
A further $5000 would go towards room and equipment hire, and staff assistance with delivering a communication plan.
The total budget for the project is $54,971.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.