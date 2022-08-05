A CAR detailer, who was searching for a missing person when he was caught drink driving, has been fined and hit with time off the road.
Kieran Victor Wade Duncan fronted Tamworth Local Court earlier this week when he was sentenced for mid-range drink driving.
The court heard he had a "decent enough reason" for driving after downing drinks, but that the blood alcohol reading he blew was concerning.
"It's a bold submission to ask for leniency Your Honour ... he's skimming high-range," Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Henry Robinson said.
He told the court there was nothing about Duncan's manner of driving that had worried police, but it was just a random roadside test.
Mr Robinson said Duncan had jumped behind the wheel on June 18 to search for a family member after he was told they had gone missing.
He said the group Duncan was with at the time panicked and he was the only person who had a licence, so he drove.
Magistrate Julie Soars said she was happy to show some leniency but that she would have to criminally convict Duncan of the offence.
"You're almost high-range and that's very serious," she told him.
She said it was a pretty good explanation but there was always something that could be done differently.
The court heard Duncan had done the traffic offenders' program and had no record.
Ms Soars convicted him, fined him $400 and disqualified him from driving for three months. He must have an interlock for a year.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
