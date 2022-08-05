I Want To Know What Love Is - is a big show! Really big and it warms the cockles of your heart! Coming to the Capitol Theatre on Friday 12 August at 8pm this show will play all the smash hits of love from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Songs by Foreigner, Queen, Heart, KISS, Cheap Trick, Roxette, Mr Mister, Prince, Peter Cetera, Aerosmith, Phil Collins and REO Speedwagon.
Featuring powerhouse Australian Idol winner Natalie Gauci and multi award winning artist John Kater, together, they will bring the house down.
Remember all those favourites? I Want To Know What Love Is, I Just Died In Your Arms, Somebody to Love, Purple Rain, Alone, I've Been Waiting, What About Me, When I See You Smile, Glory of Love and many more, these songs will have you singing along and reminiscing of the good ole days.
Tamworth Regional Conservatorium Of Music and Opera Australia present The Barber of Seville at the Capitol Theatre next Monday 8 August at 7.30pm. The story follows the escapades of a barber, Figaro, as he assists Count Almaviva in prising the beautiful Rosina away from her lecherous guardian Dr Bartolo.
Almaviva is wealthy, stealthy and head over heels. Rosina is witty, pretty and equally smitten. She's also betrothed. They need a plan. Time to call on: Fi-ga-ro! Figaro! Figaro!
The stage is set for comic chaos. The Barber of Seville pops with lyrical acrobatics and irrepressibly funny characters. Rossini's most famous 'opera buffa' is a musical masterpiece with a storyline that would be equally at home in a Hollywood rom-com.
This show is a 'must-see' if you love Downtown Abbey, Sliding Doors, clever disguises gone wrong and a case of mistaken identities!
This is opera at its light hearted, effervescent best.
