After a convoluted season, two Tamworth Roosters teams are hoping to make a statement this weekend.
Advertisement
AFL North West's junior grand final round is set to take place at Inverell's Varley Oval on Sunday, and the Tamworth under 14s and under 17s are both set to compete.
Roosters co-coach, Josh McKenzie, is "pretty confident" the whole squad will be available for Sunday's clash, and does not expect playing away from home to hinder their performance.
"It's a challenge on a bigger oval for the kids, because they can't kick as far and they've got less numbers on the field," McKenzie said.
"But there'll be plenty of space for our better players to take advantage of, so I think their chances are pretty decent."
Rather than playing an actual final, under 17s will be playing an exhibition match against the Celtic Saints, a composite side made up of players from Glenn Innes and Inverell.
Amid what McKenzie called a "pretty interrupted year", not much football has been played in the division, but he expects Sunday's clash to be a valuable opportunity for the Roosters.
"We've struggled for numbers and only had the [Celtic Saints] to play against," he said.
"We really haven't had a proper competition ... so this weekend will be a good opportunity for those kids to play age-specific footy.
"A few of our 17s have had a taste of seniors, but to be able to play in their own age group on a full field is a pretty rare event."
The under 14s, however. will be playing a full-fledged final against the Inverell Saints this weekend.
Though Inverell beat them the last time both sides played, McKenzie saw plenty of good signs on which he hopes the team can build this time around.
"Our best team can compete," he said.
"We've got some young kids in our team compared to the Inverell fellas. When they're a bit taller and a bit faster across the ground, it takes a toll.
"But last time we played them, I was really impressed with how our kids competed. They had some really good patches of footy."
The under 17s will get underway from 11am, with the under 14s final to follow at 1pm.
Advertisement
The games will be followed by the presentation of the end of season awards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.