Cattle farmers have forged ahead with trade despite the spectre of foot and mouth disease (FMD).
There have been some signs of confidence lost at the market, but by and large the sentiment is that "you've just got to get on with it," according to Limousin cattle breeder Rosemary Clifton.
Ms Clifton said biosecurity is something most producers have considered for a long time, "but I think that with the scare of foot and mouth everyone's just got to ramp it up."
"But we can't live in fear. You've just got to get on with your life because it [FMD] might never come," she said.
"But it will be devastating if it does come ... and it's already affected the markets in Tamworth."
"Whether it's that, or whether is because it's the middle of winter ... there's a number of factors I know, but I do think it played into the prices dropping," she said.
Ms Clifton said she's now got strong biosecurity and has made sure to keep an even closer eye on those entering her property.
"Coming onto our place there's a biosecurity plan and no one can enter the property without ringing first," she said.
"Finding out who they are and where they've been ... so we take all that sort of precaution."
Ms Clifton has shift workers on her property working on the Dungowan pipeline to Tamworth and said each of those workers have to sign in and out each day as part of the measures.
"And their vehicles all have to be cleaned before they come in," she said.
"People that are in charge of the pipeline - they give me that guarantee that no one's been overseas in the nine days that they have off."
Besides the threat of FMD brought in by workers, Ms Clifton also noted worries about feral pigs.
"It'll be very difficult to contain with all the wild pig population," she said.
"But I've got faith in the government that we're going to keep it out."
The government continues to advise isolating cows.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
