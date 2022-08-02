Transport bottlenecks at Port Kembla and other NSW ports are hampering the state's farmers' ability to access international markets.
Mullaley-based NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said that access was critical but issues like poor rail quality and bottlenecks at ports were limiting.
"Agricultural industries are an economic dynamo in NSW, but we're being outpaced by other countries because of the situation at our ports," Mr Martin said.
"Our members grow food and fibre and want to get it to market, but they're held back by these issues that need urgent attention."
Exacerbating the situation at Port Kembla is the long-term closure of the Moss Vale-Unanderra freight line for repairs.
The line was damaged by landslips following heavy rains and is expected to be out of action for as long as six months.
The closure has forced freight onto roads, with a larger number of trucks needed to carry a similar amount to a single train.
The call from NSW Farmers to improve transport infrastructure at Port Kembla is the same one Business Illawarra made last month - focusing on rail connections.
At the organisation's conference Mr Martin found that getting the transport connectivity right at Port Kembla, as well as Port Botany and Newcastle, would take a weight of farmers' minds.
"There was a real sense in the room that farmers want to get on with the business of farming without having to worry about these transport bottlenecks, Mr Martin said.
"There needs to be a priority for the regional freight that drives so much economic activity, and I think there's a role for the state government here in removing the roadblocks to future success."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
