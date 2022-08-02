Peter Shields might be the most dedicated Scouting volunteer in Tamworth never to be an actual Scout.
As an adult he has spent 37 years volunteering for the movement - but as a kid growing up in Narrabri, he never joined.
"I sometimes ponder what that would have been like," he said.
"Sometimes I wish that I'd been a scout. It gets ingrained into your being I think. If you start off as a young kid, you think as a scout probably for the rest of your life. I only did that from the time when I was 40."
After the better part of four decades as an adult volunteer, Mr Shields has risen to the rank of regional chairman, with responsibility for looking after the region's facilities and real estate, among other tasks.
He was awarded the second-highest rank available to a "non-uniform" scout on World Scout Day, August 1, the Distinguished Service Award, in recognition of his decades-long service.
The region's scouting commissioner, Brett Grimmond, presented four scout leaders with medals at a ceremony on Monday. About 50 scouts and parents attended the ceremony at at the Hillvue Scout Hall.
Regional office manager Caroline Rothwell and Hillvue scout leader Nicole Engert were awarded the Silver Wattle.
Oxley group leader Sarah Heinz was awarded the Special Service Award.
Mr Grimmond said the Distinguished Service Award was an "absolute honour in scouting circles".
He said the 37-year veteran had been a "constant" since he kicked off his career as a leader at West Tamworth Scouts.
Mr Shields said he never knew he'd be sucked into the organisation when he first joined up to help his four sons through scouting.
After 14 years as region chairman, he is still going strong in the administrative role.
"I believe in supporting the community," he said.
"It sounds altruistic but I've always believed that... I believe in putting something back into the community."
The Distinguished Service Award is awarded for service for a period of 18 to 20 years at a consistently high level, to an adult member or supporter who is respected and highly regarded throughout the district, region or nationally.
The Silver Wattle is awarded for outstanding service by an adult member in an active leadership role for a period of ten to twelve years.
The Special Service Award is awarded for making a noteworthy contribution to aiding the development or management of a section of scouts for a period of at least 12 months.
