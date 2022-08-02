On Monday afternoon, Jackson Swalwell was desperately searching for a phone.
It is an asset to which modern teenagers usually have unfettered access, but Swalwell elected not to take his to the North West Athletics Carnival at the Tamworth Regional Athletics Centre.
However, once he had broken Chris Jackson's 44-year-old zone record for the 17 years 100m sprint, Swalwell's first instinct was to call his mum, Rebecca McGinnity.
"I was very excited, I called Mum straight away," Swalwell said.
"I didn't have my phone on me, so I asked my mate to borrow his phone. I told her, and she was screaming into the phone, really happy."
The Oxley High School student's time of 10.63 seconds bettered Jackson's by a quarter of a second.
And, more importantly, it revived the young man's passion for running.
"I hadn't been back at training for ages," Swalwell said.
"[I last trained] four or five weeks ago. I didn't really feel it at the time and wasn't wanting to get up and go to training. I felt like I wasn't going very far with running.
"But now, seeing what I can do, I might have to go back [laughs]."
The 17-year-old first started athletics a decade ago, when his mum took him along to a Tamworth Little Athletics meet to see if he'd like it.
Swalwell took part in some of the races and thought "I love this". He continued with athletics until the age of 12, when he began a four-year hiatus to explore other sports like gymnastics and soccer.
But a return to running always felt likely, and last year Swalwell took part in an athletics meet which reignited his interest.
Soon after, he began training with renowned local coach, Jay Stone, who has already had a "big time" impact on the youngster's results.
"We went to state, and just having [Stone's] support there ... I was running around the bend on the 200 and I could hear him yelling out 'Go Jackson'," Swalwell said.
"It brought a smile to my face, just knowing that he's there. I'll go very far with him as my coach."
The Olympic qualifying time for the 100m sprint is 10.10 seconds. At 17 years old, Swalwell is just half a second off that mark, and believes the 2024 Olympics in Paris are within reach.
"I'll be 18 next year, as long as I can knuckle down on times by halfway through next year, it might be a [reachable] goal," he said.
But first, his focus is on the NSW Combined High School State Championships in September. Should he replicate or better Monday's performance when he arrives in Sydney next month, the following step is the National Championships in Perth.
It would be a sizeable step up in competition, but as Swalwell is not short on confidence.
"Hard work and natural talent go very far."
