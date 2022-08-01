Neil Evans' best bets for Tamworth August 2 meeting

FULL TAB MEETING
1st Race @ 12.30pm
Advertisement
*Track likely Soft 5 & Rail True:
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00 + Race 1 offers a BOBSExtra Bonus of $5,625.00
*RACE 1 @ 12.35pm KOSCIUSZKO TICKETS ON SALE NOW BENCHMARK 66 HCP (2100m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 3. ZIPPY POWER (Kris Lees/Bailey Wheeler a1.5kg; 55.5kg & barrier 5) -Another tactical staying battle gets us underway on a surface that is likely to slip just back into soft range, with a few showers around. Super keen on this progressive 4YO provincial mare who can continue to add to what already is a promising record at her eighth start. Won two of her last three this prep, generally sitting just off the speed, and had the most recent CL1 romp at Gunnedah won a long way from home. Again, can let the race unfold in front, and being by 2014 Melbourne Cup winner Protectionist, the further they go the better she's served. Also rates as the clear best weighted runner after the 1.5kg claim, and should nail down a metropolitan berth by winning this
DANGERS: 2. **Casirina; 5. *Rockamo
Likely Tempo: Fair to Reasonable
My BET PLAN: ZIPPY POWER to WIN & Quinella: 2 and 3
READ ALSO:
*RACE 2 @ 1.10pm TAMWORTH CITY TOYOTA MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. MONTARI (Paul Messara/Aaron Bullock; 59kg & barrier 8) -Landing in a thinner maiden with less depth, this improving Shalaa four-year-old can strike third-up getting out to a much more suitable distance. Has disappointed in two runs back, but stable sent him back for a confidence-building win at the trials, and blinkers go back on. Showed more than enough ability around this trip or even further in his initial prep, and as long as the speed up front is okay, he can rush home over the top of this lot
DANGERS: 2. *Sharkosphere; 3. *Quatre Zip; 9. *Early Hours; 13. *Suva May
Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid
My BET PLAN: MONTARI to WIN & First Four: 1/2,3,9,13/2,3,9,13/2,3,9,13
*RACE 3 @ 1.50pm COURTHOUSE HOTEL TAMWORTH MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. ZENTI (Kristen Buchanan/Kody Nestor; 59kg & barrier 9) -Confident the significant 300m rise in distance will pave the way for this talented provincial four-year-old to break through. Was hard in the market on debut when tracking the speed, but only battled through through the line after being bustled for a long way to keep in touch. This is also a drop in quality, and that extra trip gives him far more time to settle - an obvious boost being by Group 1 winner Exosphere. Expect him to be ridden a little quieter here from the wider barrier and produce a telling final 350m
DANGERS: 11. *Regimental Music; 14. *Keroessa
Advertisement
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: ZENTI to WIN & Box Exacta: 2,11,14
*RACE 4 @ 2.25pm NRL IN TAMWORTH RACE DAY 12/8 MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 7. TENNAGAIN (Todd Howlett/Ms Mikayla Weir; 59kg & barrier 7) -Very keen on this still emerging US-sired 4YO who can break through at his fourth start over the short course. in a race weakened after final scratchings. Hasn't been far away in two handy maidens at Scone when sitting just off the speed, and the return to a firmer surface and regular stable rider back aboard are big factors in his favour.
DANGERS: 4. *Keep Me Loyal; 10. **Lostma Cowboy; 14. *Memoria
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
Advertisement
My BET PLAN: TENNAGAIN to WIN & Lostma Cowboy Each Way
*RACE 5 @ 3.05pm CODY MORGAN - TJC LEADING TRAINER CLASS 2 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. DIMENSION (Cody Morgan/Aaron Bullock; 58kg & barrier 3) -Very competitive dash with not a lot between the leading few, but keen on this ex-Victorian four-year-old by the staying sire Dundeel who is first-up for 18 weeks for the new leading local stable. Liked the way he trialled in open class company 11 days ago, and last prep was placed at metropolitan BM 64 level third start after winning on debut. Draws to get a lovely spot behind the speed with cover, and the top country jockey is aboard
DANGERS: 3. **Small Town; 5. *Tools Down; 6. *Zoffany's Gaze; 7. **Furphy
Likely Tempo: Good to Strong
My BET PLAN: DIMENSION to WIN & Trifecta: 3,4,7/3,4,7/3,4,5,6,7
Advertisement
*RACE 6 @ 3.40pm DYLAN GIBBONS - TJC LEADING APPRENTICE BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 10. THE CHOSEN ONE (Damien Lane/Patrick Scorse a0kg; 58kg & barrier 5) -Good tough and open battle over the mile which can also prove to be a strong formline. Like the value of this very genuine provincial six-year-old who can snap a long run of outs fourth-up. Worked home nicely in two handy fields before being ridden too close at Scone 24 days ago and didn't finish off. Better suited here, ridden quieter in a bigger field, and by far his most consistent form is over this journey
DANGERS: 1. **Scorched Land; 2. *Unforgiven; 4. *Vanbari; 9. *Strelitizia; 13. **Flying Banjo
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: THE CHOSEN ONE Each Way & First Four: 1,10,13/1,2,4,9,10,13/1,2,4,9,10,13/1,2,4,9,10,13
*RACE 7 @ 4.20pm GRANT BUCKLEY - TJC LEADING JOCKEY BENCHMARK 66 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
Advertisement
TOP SELECTION: 7. WARRAH FLASH (Cody Morgan/Aaron Bullock; 58kg & barrier 3) -Super keen on this home track six-year-old stepping up in grade at the right time. Significantly gets back up to his best distance deep into the prep, and has only missed a place once in five runs here since joining the stable. Charged home to miss narrowly in consecutive BM 58 races carrying big weights, but drawn to sit a bit closer here, and the "Raging Bull" returns to the saddle for the first time since last spring
DANGERS: 2. *Chestnut Scaffa; 8. *Foreign Brother
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: WARRAH FLASH to WIN
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R1 3. ZIPPY POWER*** Expect: $2.20 - $2.35; My Early Rating: $1.68
Advertisement
R2 1. MONTARI** Expect: $4.00 - $4.50; My Early Rating: $2.60
R7 7. WARRAH FLASH** Expect: $3.45 - $3.60; My Early Rating: $2.30
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R4 7. TENNAGAIN** Expect: $6.50 - $7.50; My Early Rating: $3.95
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R3: Box **Exacta: 2,11,14
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.