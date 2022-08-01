Neil Evans' best bets for Tamworth August 2 meeting

TOP SELECTION: 3. ZIPPY POWER (Kris Lees/Bailey Wheeler a1.5kg; 55.5kg & barrier 5) -Another tactical staying battle gets us underway on a surface that is likely to slip just back into soft range, with a few showers around. Super keen on this progressive 4YO provincial mare who can continue to add to what already is a promising record at her eighth start. Won two of her last three this prep, generally sitting just off the speed, and had the most recent CL1 romp at Gunnedah won a long way from home. Again, can let the race unfold in front, and being by 2014 Melbourne Cup winner Protectionist, the further they go the better she's served. Also rates as the clear best weighted runner after the 1.5kg claim, and should nail down a metropolitan berth by winning this

