The state's peak agricultural body will be at Mungindi Show with a $200 Visa card for one lucky visitor.
NSW Farmers' Regional Services Managers Mick Collins and Caron Chester will be at the NSW Farmers tent to discuss important issues with local farmers, and help them beat the power price hikes.
Advertisement
Newly-elected local NSW Farmers Board member Helen Carrigan said it will be a great event.
Read also:
"It's so good to see shows and field days back on after so many dramas these past few years, and it's going to be great to catch up with old mates and make new ones in Mungindi," Mrs Carrigan said.
"Mick and Caron will be on hand to share some of the benefits of joining NSW Farmers, such as exclusive Bunnings and Mobil Fuel discounts, and you can join hundreds of our members in registering for a free energy comparison to try and help beat the price rises with our partner Australian Business Energy.
"There will be a $200 Visa card up for grabs for one lucky person who comes and registers that they visited our tent, and any member who refers a friend that becomes a member will both get an IGA voucher up to $50 in value."
Come and say "g'day" to NSW Farmers at the 2022 Mungindi Show this weekend, and chat with Helen about our advocacy efforts between noon and 2pm on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.