The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth bucks national trend, with religion still popular in North West

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:13am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anglican ministers Scott Dunlop and Darrell Parker said that religion remains popular in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth is one of Australia's bastions of faith, with about 70 per cent of the city's residents believing in God.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.