Gas growth potential has 'chilling effect on agriculture': farmers boss

The prospect of gas expansion into the Liverpool Plains is "having a chilling effect on agriculture" in the area.
That's according to NSW Farmers' president Xavier Martin, who is himself a farmer in the area.
Gas firm Santos announced it would restart exploration activities in two petroleum exploration licences (PEL) covering sections of the Liverpool Plains, for the first time in a decade, earlier this year.
Mr Martin said the prospect of an "industrial landscape" akin to the Darling Downs and Condamine in Queensland, was deterring investment in the area.
"The energy industry has a well worn strategy of starting up on low class lands, and then creeping into the better class lands," he said.
"And, you know, the reality is their method involves deep water. So our members are seriously concerned about anything that takes water out of the landscape."
State energy minister Matt Kean refused to be drawn on the issue during a visit to Tamworth last week.
The state government is "committed to ensuring that we have a ready supply of gas to support industry into the future," he said.
Between the Narrabri gas project and an import terminal at Kembla, "that's more than enough gas to meet our state's needs now added to the future" he said.
"We will always protect groundwater, always protect the environment, and will always protect public health ..." he said.
"I'm not aware of any other proposals, but any proposals that are being speculated on would have to go through a rigorous and thorough independent assessment process."
The NSW Independent Planning Commission approved Santos' plans to spend $3.6 billion constructing as many as 850 coal seam gas wells in the Pilliga Forest, west of Narrabri, in 2020.
In June, Santos announced they plan to conduct exploration activities, including a seismic survey "later this year", on public roads and road reserves.
The ad claims seismic surveying is a "low impact, non-intrusive" technique to investigate the subsurface geology of an area. The process has been used since the 1940s and is safe, it claims.
Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher said the company was conducting seismic work to meet "permit obligations" on the exploration licence.
"That one is purely compliance to make sure we meet our obligations under the additional permits we have that are long dated permits that go beyond the Narrabri Gas Project," he said, in July.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
