Peel Street should be a "family street", and the development approval for a new adult store in the Tamworth CBD abandoned, according to Christine Shelton.
The long-time Peel Street landlord is petitioning Tamworth's commercial community against the new Flirt Adult Store at 294 Peel Street.
"This is the main street. This is a family street," she said.
"Does it lift the profile of Tamworth?"
A spokesperson for the Flirt Adult Store said business owners who had a problem with their business "should have made their submissions at the appropriate time".
She said the business supplied all relevant and required documentation "and our store will be opening."
Mrs Shelton had no idea of the planned business opening until the Leader reported the approval of a development application last week.
She described herself as "infuriated" at the news.
"It just infuriated me. I was upset. I was just like, how could this happen? I was really upset about it," she said.
"I thought, to me, it was inappropriate, the wrong location and the wrong business to be in this, in the main street of Tamworth."
In the week since, she has collected about 50 signatures on a petition objecting to a lack of consultation with business owners about the approval, and the location of the business.
She plans to ultimately present the petition to Tamworth Regional Council.
A spokesperson for the council said that 29 property owners "within the vicinity of the premises" were notified of the DA, with none of them expressing a concern.
The police were also contacted, he said, and "also had no concerns."
"Tamworth Regional Council followed all of the necessary processes involved in assessment and approval of a development application (DA) for the business at 294 Peel Street," he said.
"The DA was compliant with planning regulations and was approved by council subject to conditions such as a requirement for having discreet shop frontage and signage."
The Flirt spokesperson denied that the business would have any negative impact on neighbours, children, or anyone else.
The Flirt Orange store was based for years between a dance school and an after school tutoring centre, with a karate school down the arcade - before moving to the main street where they are in close proximity to a school uniform shop, she said.
"This ignorance from a small minority makes us more determined to help and educate people," the spokesperson said.
"I'm not sure why it is that people think our store will have a negative impact on neighbours, we might even liven up that end of the street which could have a positive effect for already established businesses."
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
