Westpac helicopter kept busy with four callouts in a weekend

Air ambulance services have been kept busy on the weekend, with four medical callouts, including of a three-year-old boy.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to take the young boy and his mum from the Glen Innes hospital to Brisbane on Friday night.
He was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane in a stable condition for further specialist medical treatment, according to a spokesperson for the service.
The spokesperson reported that the patient was suffering a serious medical condition.
It was the third callout of Friday.
At 4pm that afternoon, the helicopter service was tasked by the NSW Ambulance for a medical retrieval at Gunnedah Hospital.
It flew a 63 year old female to the Tamworth hospital suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.
The patient was stabilised by the helicopter critical care medical team prior to airlifting her to Tamworth, in a serious condition.
At 3.45pm the helicopter was called to the Coonamble hospital to the aid of a 76-year-old man.
The helicopter was sent home to Tamworth after he was instead airlifted by a fixed-wing air ambulance to Sydney for further treatment.
The next morning, the helicopter was called out a fourth time, to carry out a time-urgent medical transfer from Armidale hospital.
At about 8am on Saturday, the helicopter flew a 70-year-old female patient with a serious medical condition to Tamworth hospital for further specialist medical treatment. She was in a stable condition.
