From his first breath, Andrew Prowse's life was on the clock.
Just hours after he was born in Tamworth, the life-long battler was hospitalised in Sydney for the first time for the incurable lung disorder Cystic Fibrosis.
Advertisement
Last year, 34 years later, the mysterious genetic disorder killed him.
On a cold July day, dressed in little more than speedos and Santa hats, a group of a dozen Tamworth residents ran up and down Peel Street, in his honour.
READ MORE:
The Sunday event was the first-ever Santa Speedo Shuffle to be held in Tamworth, 10 years after he kicked off the event in icy Canberra.
Father-in-law Brian Bock said Mr Prowse always knew the "horrific" disease would kill him.
The fundraiser was just one of his ways of trying to fight back - he also got a lung transplant, did long-distance running, played soccer, took daily treatments, and travelled to hospitals to try to battle the disease.
"He was born here, and moments after he was born, he was on an air ambulance of some sort to Sydney, because they discovered that he had a lung breathing problem," he said.
"So he had it all his life, the whole 34 years...
"It's a disease that takes your whole life ... any man that lives over the age of 30 is a miracle."
Shuffle runner Lyle Cryer said the event was Andrew's way of drawing heads to raise awareness of a disease that remains frighteningly unknown.
The Tamworth event was an extraordinary tribute to the young man, he said.
"It's very bittersweet. It's great to see the support here a lot of schoolmates and university friends," he said.
"He was a big part of all of our lives."
Organiser Lisa Monaghan said about 300 people turned up in the nation's capital to raise the better part of $150,000. All told the shuffles have raised nearly a million dollars in the last decade, since the event was first held in 2011. The money funds essential medical equipment, nutritional supplements and exercise grants for families of people suffering the horror disease.
Cystic Fibrosis is Australia's most common genetic disease, affecting 3000 people a year.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.