A month ago Sam White could have almost probably counted the minutes of first grade he had played on one hand.
But since getting an opportunity against Baa Baas at the start of the month, the 19-year-old hasn't looked back.
He was one of Tamworth's best in their loss to Armidale last week and in Armidale on Saturday will pack down up front for his fourth straight game.
White's emergence has been one of the positives in what has been a tough season for the Magpies.
It is his first season with the club after moving to Tamworth at the start of the year.
From Coffs Harbour originally he has gradually been making his way inland, living in Armidale for two-and-a-half years while attending The Armidale School. He went there from midway through Year 10.
"I mainly came here (Tamworth) for more opportunities with work with apprenticeships," White said.
He decided to join the Magpies because of good mate Finlay Lambeth, who has similarly been impressing, in the backrow.
"He obviously lives here," he said.
"We were always talking about playing footy together."
Playing school footy for the TAS 2nd XV this time last year, White, who before his debut had played about 20 minutes off the bench in one game, has been "pretty surprised" by how things have unfolded.
"I definitely wasn't expecting to be playing a game of first grade let alone three or four," he said.
But the Magpies have been really happy with his development.
That development has included learning to play loosehead.
More accustomed to tighthead, White admits he "didn't like it at the start". But he's glad he stuck with it.
"It's built me into a better player, playing in a position in the scrum that I'm not used to," he said.
The Magpies face Baa Baas on Saturday. White is bracing for a "pretty physical" contest and a tough battle in the scrums.
"They're very good at their scrums," he said.
"But I feel like it's a good opportunity for us to win."
