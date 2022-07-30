A TELSTRA tower could soon be erected in the middle of Attunga, right next to the local fire brigade and community hall as the telecommunications provider aims to improve connectivity.
The structure, including a satellite dish, antenna and platform will stand six metres tall, and be fenced off on a parcel of land on the corner of Kimo and Attunga streets.
Attunga residents said while some locals would have "concerns" about the satellite in the centre of town, it was desperately needed due to poor connectivity.
Long-term resident Robyn Mowbray said people are often concerned about about detrimental health effects from towers, but it doesn't worry her one bit.
"We're relying more and more on having better access to technology, and these type of upgrades are needed now and into the future," she said.
"The internet is constantly dropping in and out and we desperately need upgrades," resident Darron Johnson said.
A Telstra spokesperson said the company acknowledges some people are genuinely concerned about the possible health effects of electromagnetic energy from mobile phone base stations, and it is committed to addressing these concerns responsibly.
"Environmental standards restrict the signal strength to a level low enough to protect everyone at all times," they said.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
