The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Douglas Henry Bower's Tamworth service station robbery case to progress

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
July 29 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There are hopes the case will progress in Tamworth court next month. Photo from file

AN ISSUE which caused a service station robbery case to be delayed has been resolved and there are hopes it can now get moving.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.