AN ISSUE which caused a service station robbery case to be delayed has been resolved and there are hopes it can now get moving.
Tamworth Local Court heard earlier this week that the question of Douglas Henry Bower's "fitness" had been resolved.
Solicitor Madeleine Mulvaney from the state prosecuting authority, the DPP, said another date had been set for lawyers to meet and discuss the matter at a case conference.
The 53-year-old accused has not been required to enter pleas to charges of robbery in company and not complying with a COVID-19 direction.
He remains behind bars and did not appear in court when his case was called.
His Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor made no application for bail and it was formally refused.
Magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the case to later this month.
"Hopefully that will proceed or we will know where it's going on that date," she told the court.
It had previously been delayed for an unusually long time for Bower to wait for a specialist medical appointment.
Bower and a co-accused man - who remains before the courts - were arrested after a Tamworth service station was allegedly robbed during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Police were told two men had entered the Marius Street business after midnight on August 30 and fled the scene with cash.
Officers spotted their vehicle heading towards Brisbane Street and a short pursuit was allegedly sparked.
The police case is the vehicle was found with the money still inside it about 11am that day, and the pair were arrested in West Tamworth.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
