'We need to be consistent': Norths eye historic upset in cup final

Fans of Northern Inland Football are in for a treat this weekend, with a clash between OVA and North Companions set to take place.
The two top-ranked teams in the Men's Premier First Grade competition will face off this Saturday in the grand final of the Northern Inland Cup.
It is the second time the two have played this year, and after their first clash ended in a draw, Companions assistant coach Gavin Thompson said his side is determined to be the team to end the Mushies' historic winning streak.
"We want to win, we want to be the first team to knock them off," Thompson said.
"That's certainly the attitude we're taking into the game, we want to win it and we'll just see how we go.
"We had a draw with them in the first round of the competition, and if we can perform as well as we did that day, we have a chance."
Given their years-long unbeaten streak, Thompson knows it will not be easy to upset the Mushies in any circumstances.
Their primary advantage over most of the competition, he said, is their strength across the park.
"We've got to be able to compete with them," Thompson said.
"They're strong in all positions, and [if you have] one weakness they'll find it all the time and score goals through it.
"We just need to be consistent across the whole team and have everybody pull their weight."
And while Norths are determined to give their best crack this weekend, they will have to do so without some of their first-pick players.
Three of the club's key forwards are still out with injury, but Thompson has faith in the young players who have consistently stepped up and delivered this year.
"We do have good depth," he said.
"We've got a good blend of experience and youth, there's a lot of young kids coming through. It's certainly good for the club.
"They're performing, they've done the job throughout the whole season, so we'll continue to give them a go."
The Companions and Mushies will face off in the Northern Inland Cup grand final this Saturday from 3pm at Riverside 3A.
