ANOTHER setback has plagued Gunnedah's proposed koala park sanctuary as the budget for the project blows out by more than $6 million.
The $6.2 million price hike for the just over 20 hectare sanctuary and hospital was revealed at Gunnedah Shire Council's meeting, after the details of the park were discussed behind closed doors.
Advertisement
To manage the blow out, council endorsed a strategy to secure more funds and grants to cover the costs.
To cover the funding shortfalls, council resolved to look first at seeking grant funding or contributions.
But should additional funding not be able to be sourced, council proposed it would be necessary to utilise "loan funding".
READ ALSO:
To make up the $6.2 million deficit for the koala park, council endorsed the decision to increase the budget for the project by $3.4 million this year and $2.8 million in the 2023-2024 financial year.
In 2018, the project was awarded $6.48 million from the state government's Regional Social Benefit Infrastructure Fund to go towards the build.
The budget blow out is the second complication for the project in the past 12 months, after Northern Queensland park and tourism operator CaPTA pulled out of the project in September, due to financial difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council is yet to find a new operator for the park.
Despite the funding shortfalls and the lack of an operator for the sanctuary, council resolved to award the contract for stage two of the design and construction of the park to Stanaway Pty Ltd trading as Dubbo-based building company David Payne Construction.
The development was approved back in 2021, after a nine month wait, and work was expected to start before mid-2022.
The bushland site located on the Oxley Highway will include both a koala sanctuary and hospital.
The park is also slated to host animal enclosures, picnic areas, playgrounds, cultural heritage displays and demonstrations, a caretaker's residence, bush-themed mini-golf, caravan sites, safari tent accommodation and a zipline.
More than 10,000 trees have already been planted at the site for food and plantation for the koalas.
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey was contacted for comment, but declined to respond.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.