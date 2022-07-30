The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah's proposed koala park sanctuary to require another $6.2m in funding, design and construction awarded to Dubbo-based David Payne Construction

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 30 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunnedah Shire Council mayor Jamie Chaffey and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson look over the plans for the koala park sanctuary. Picture file

ANOTHER setback has plagued Gunnedah's proposed koala park sanctuary as the budget for the project blows out by more than $6 million.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.