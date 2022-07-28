Apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith has improved further after emerging from an induced coma following a horror race fall at Gunnedah this month.
Racing NSW said Meredith was "talking more" and was "walking short distances with physio assistance" at John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
"She is still expected to remain in hospital for at least three more weeks before transferring to rehabilitation," Racing NSW said.
The latest update on Meredith's condition followed Racing NSW revealing on Saturday that the hoop had spoke for the first time since the fall aboard Starlink during race five at Gunnedah on July 5.
Her memory was also returning, Racing NSW said.
Starlink's Dubbo-based trainer Clint Lundholm begun a GoFundMe page to aid Meredith's recovery.
It has raised almost $29,000.
Meredith's parents, Dawn and Mark, posted a comment on the GoFundMe page in order thank "everyone who has donated, called, messaged or offered help and support for our beautiful daughter Elissa".
"We know that Elissa will be very grateful for all of your love and support," they said.
