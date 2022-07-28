The Northern Daily Leader

Elissa Meredith: condition of injured jockey continues to improve

July 28 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith has continued her recovery from a horror race fall. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Apprentice jockey Elissa Meredith has improved further after emerging from an induced coma following a horror race fall at Gunnedah this month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.