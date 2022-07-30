The Northern Daily Leader
Reflections Holiday Parks at Lake Keepit and Copeton Waters recognised for excellence

By Newsroom
July 30 2022 - 1:30am
Enjoying a day in the sun at Lake Keepit. Picture supplied

Lake Keepit near Gunnedah and Copeton Waters near Inverell have been given a special nod, winning a 'Travellers' Choice 2022' commendation after ranking in the top 10 per cent of properties on travel platform, Tripadvisor

