Lake Keepit near Gunnedah and Copeton Waters near Inverell have been given a special nod, winning a 'Travellers' Choice 2022' commendation after ranking in the top 10 per cent of properties on travel platform, Tripadvisor
Regional Manager Inland Parks Leith Smith said the New England Region was 'next level' as a tourist destination and he was proud to see Lake Keepit and Copeton Waters recognised based on outstanding guest experiences.
"I'm so happy to see all of the hard work that our staff have put in at Lake Keepit and Copeton Waters recognised," Mr Smith said.
"We are dedicated to providing memorable places for the local community and travelling tourists to enjoy all year round."
Almost 73,000 people visited the two sites in the last year, injecting about $3.4 million into the local economies. While more than 18,500 Day Passes were also issued.
"Becoming the Travellers' Choice for exceptional guest service and outstanding guest reviews aligns with our vision to keep improving the customer experience and benefiting regional townships through providing memorable nature-based experiences," Mr Smith said.
Member for Tamworth and Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the Travellers' Choice 2022 commendations were a great way to boost tourism in the region.
"Lake Keepit and Copeton Waters play a huge role as important recreation centres and tourism drawcards for communities surrounding Tamworth, Gunnedah, Inverell and Armidale," Mr Anderson said.
"Our dams are two to three times the size of Sydney Harbour and are vital for water supplies, with the adjoining Reflections parks providing brilliant holiday locations on Crown land for fishing, boating, camping and family daytrips."
Reflections Holiday Parks CEO Nick Baker said the positive reviews reflected the ethos of all Reflections Holiday Parks, to care deeply about the guest experience.
"Our parks rival any overseas vacation and showcase amazing regional destinations throughout NSW," Mr Baker said.
"Many of our guests are holidaying closer to home and rebook with us again and again."
