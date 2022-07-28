The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police investigate fatal crash at Burren Junction, between Wee Waa and Walgett

By Newsroom
Updated July 28 2022 - 3:49am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and other emergency services were called to the scene on Thursday afternoon. Picture from file

ONE MAN has been killed and another is fighting for life in an induced coma after the pair were thrown from a four-wheel-drive when it rolled on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.