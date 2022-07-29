HIGH demand for schooling options for rural and isolated students has led a Tamworth-based distance education program to spread its wings.
Calrossy Anglican School's online learning program eCalrossy will cover primary school for the very first time next year.
Advertisement
Deputy principal Mark Doran said it's been prompted by requests from scores of rural families, particularly from the far west, who are in need of options.
"They're finding the use of technology, and the quality of what our teachers are offering is very desirable for them," he said.
"Sometimes it's because of geographic isolation - if they live two hours away from the nearest town, then they have to have some form of distance education.
"The way we're doing it is superseding the older style of sending out materials, working independently, and sending it back."
In 2023 the program will include Year 5 and 6, meaning it will cover rural and remote students from years 5 to 9 and go into the primary years for the first time.
READ ALSO:
"It's all systems go, we'll be starting that new venture from the beginning of next year, with roughly half Year 5 and half Year 6 in a combined class," Mr Doran said.
"It means these students will be able to learn from home, offering busy families flexibility and save the students from hours of travelling.
"In addition to the online lessons, three times a year students come to our school."
The program already has students from across the state, from Broken Hill to the Central Tablelands.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.