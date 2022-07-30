The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

The community is owed unpaid rates and charges, Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 30 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb expects half of residents warned their properties will be auctioned off will turn in their unpaid rates first. Picture by Peter Hardin

A LOCAL council is threatening to sell dozens of properties on auction in order to get owners to cough up their debt, its mayor said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.