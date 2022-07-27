The Northern Daily Leader

'That's what drives me': Schuberth lives for competition

By Zac Lowe
Updated July 29 2022 - 7:41am, first published July 27 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sami Schuberth is one of the Tamworth Thunderbolts women's three captains this year, and believes it is a format that will continue into the future. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Ever since it was lit in her childhood, the fire of competition continues to roar inside Sami Schuberth.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.