'That's what drives me': Schuberth lives for competition

Ever since it was lit in her childhood, the fire of competition continues to roar inside Sami Schuberth.
The Tamworth-based 19-year-old first laid hands on a basketball when she was four, and has grown into the youngest of the Tamworth Thunderbolts' three women's captains.
Schuberth has tried her hand at "pretty much everything" in the sporting world, and cannot isolate her competitive instinct to her athletic pursuits.
Having worked for Professionals Real Estate since leaving high school in at the end of 2020, Schuberth indulges her need for competition through her job as well.
"My sister also works in real estate, so there's a bit of competition there," she said.
"That's definitely what drives me, is the competitiveness of it. It is a competitive market at the moment, so it is interesting to see others' approaches and what we can do to be better."
That approach will serve her well on court this Saturday, when she leads the Thunderbolts out on to their home court for the first time since 2019.
Schuberth was a member of the last women's team to play in Tamworth, while she was still playing age group basketball, and is "very keen" to return to her home court in front of a local crowd.
"We're hoping we can get a big crowd there so everybody can come support us," she said.
In their only home game of the season, the Thunderbolts women will take on the Coffs Harbour Suns, to whom they lost a fortnight ago.
"We're definitely feeling confident," Schuberth said.
"Now we know how they play, and we've done great throughout the season and have gotten better each game. Hopefully this time we can come out with the win."
But the prospect of testing herself against rivals is not the only similarity to be drawn between Schuberth's basketball and professional careers.
The immensely affable young woman, who is "most definitely" a people person, thoroughly enjoys forging new relationships.
[I love] creating that connection with people," she said of her work.
"Having that connection from helping them move on in life and start that next chapter, it's definitely something I'm passionate about."
Her elevation to the co-captaincy in Tamworth's new women's team would suggest that attribute is also evident on the court.
But when the match gets underway at 4pm this Saturday, Schuberth's only goal will be getting the win over Coffs, and hearing the home crowd cheer their victory.
The women's game will be followed by the Youth League Men's clash.
