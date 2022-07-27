The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video
Watch

Meet Centillion Chinese Restaurant in Tamworth's newest staff members - robots - AKA 'Bella Bots'

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
July 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the newest staff members at Centillion Chinese Restaurant in Tamworth. Video by Gareth Gardner

A local Chinese restaurant is giving customers a very futuristic experience.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.