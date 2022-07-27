The Sapphires, is one of Australia's best-loved stories. This multiple award- winning musical play, that inspired the film, tells the story of four Yorta Yorta women from regional Australia, who like singing country music. Suddenly they get the chance to change their tune and their lives. Wearing uniforms of sequins and armed only with microphones they find themselves trying to spread joy in the hell that is the Vietnam War. This heart-warming and funny musical play can be seen at Capitol Theatre Tamworth Wednesday, 3 August at 8pm. "This show is a winner. A good production, a heart-warming storyline and a great score." - Sydney Arts Guide.