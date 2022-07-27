The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Got a clue? Murder mystery comes to Tamworth's Capitol Theatre in August

By Theatre Talk
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clue comes to Tamworth's Capitol Theatre in August. Picture supplied

Clue

This August at the Capitol Theatre., the Tamworth Dramatic Society presents Clue.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.