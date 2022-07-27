This August at the Capitol Theatre., the Tamworth Dramatic Society presents Clue.
Based on the popular board game, this comedy begins on a dark and stormy night at a dinner party hosted by Mr. Boddy. These guests, who have been given aliases, are Mrs. Peacock, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, Mrs. White and Col. Mustard. When Boddy turns up murdered, all are suspects, no one is safe and together they try to figure out who the killer is.
This madcap, slapstick production full of murder, mystery and laughs is a true comedy 'whodunnit' that will keep you guessing (and laughing) to the very end.
Featuring Tamworth's own very talented cast including Cara Bastian, Samantha Brice, Natacha Curnow, Daniel Gillett, Halen Godley, Liam Higham, Sean McInnes, Grace McKinnon, Peter Ross, Caron Schumann and Ben Sutton. You will certainly recognise many of these names, some of whom have starred in many past Tamworth Dramatic Society and Tamworth Musical Society shows. There are 8 performances of CLUE commencing Friday 19 August at 8pm and going through to Saturday 27 August with a couple of matinees in the mix for those who enjoy a day time performance.
Tickets are on sale now so be sure to book your ticket for a fun night out!
And if you're a current or past member of Tamworth Dramatic Society:
On Friday July 29 at 7pm, the Tamworth Dramatic Society is inviting members old and new to a celebration of 75 years. Programmes, photos, and even costumes from past shows will be on display. Come along and hear about how the society grew and also hear about the fantastic new production of Clue that opens in a few weeks! Drinks and canapes will be served. Admission is free, RSVP to tds@tds.org.au
The Sapphires, is one of Australia's best-loved stories. This multiple award- winning musical play, that inspired the film, tells the story of four Yorta Yorta women from regional Australia, who like singing country music. Suddenly they get the chance to change their tune and their lives. Wearing uniforms of sequins and armed only with microphones they find themselves trying to spread joy in the hell that is the Vietnam War. This heart-warming and funny musical play can be seen at Capitol Theatre Tamworth Wednesday, 3 August at 8pm. "This show is a winner. A good production, a heart-warming storyline and a great score." - Sydney Arts Guide.
For tickets to these and more you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone 67675200.
