The Northern Daily Leader
Photo

Hockey: Tudor Wests leapfrog Olympians into second with 2-1 win

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 26 2022 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tudor Wests coach Helen Willis said they aren't getting ahead of themselves after moving firmly into the Tamworth women's first grade major semi-final frame with a one goal win over Olympians on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.