Tudor Wests coach Helen Willis said they aren't getting ahead of themselves after moving firmly into the Tamworth women's first grade major semi-final frame with a one goal win over Olympians on Sunday.
After jumping to third the previous round, the 2-1 win saw them leapfrog Olympians into second.
But Willis is conscious that there is still a lot of hockey to be played and the competition is very tight. There is only a point between them and fourth with a full round and two double up games remaining.
"We need to make sure we can keep the momentum going and keep working on what we've been working on all season," she said.
Sunday was a tight game, and a fast one, Willis said, with both sides boasting plenty of speed up front.
"I think we held some good field position especially in the second half," she said.
"We played pretty well structure wise and held things together."
She is happy with how they are progressing, noting that they are starting to learn "how to get back into a game or hold a game when they do get in front". Rather than just going forward and committing easy turnovers, they're "thinking about things going forward" and waiting for opportunities.
Enjoying their best season for a few years, a couple of new and returning faces have made a big difference.
Georgia Horniman has been a big in this season after having last year off.
She has, Willis said, given them that bit of extra pace and strength up front.
Eden Black has also been a handy pick up after transferring for work - she is a paramedic - from Armidale. She too has a fair bit of speed.
"She's improved out of sight," she said.
"Everything we've talked about she's gone away and improved."
In the other games Services pipped South United 4-3 while Flames accounted for Waratahs 5-nil.
