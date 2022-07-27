POLICE have warned residents it's time to lock it or lose it on the back of a successful property crime crackdown.
Oxley police have urged locals to continue protecting themselves and help police by securing homes and cars to "harden the targets" of opportunistic offenders.
"We all live in Tamworth and love the place, and this is all about good communities sticking together and adding some common sense to make it not so easy for these crooks to get into your cars and homes," Acting Inspector Gavin Smith told the Leader.
The campaign is a part of a statewide push after statistics revealed 80 per cent of homes entered by thieves were unlocked, and the majority of stolen cars were taken using the owner's keys.
Police are working hard to keep a lid on the property crime surge that rocked the city earlier this year, but Acting Inspector Smith said prevention was always a priority.
"It sounds like a no-brainer but a lot of people don't lock their homes still and it's just making it too easy for the crooks to get in," he said.
"Traditional things that people have done for a long time like leaving keys under doormats should be something that we don't do anymore unfortunately."
Other strategies included ensuring car keys are stored away from windows and doors, keeping modern proximity car keys well away from the vehicle, removing garage remotes from cars and keeping a detailed list of valuables.
Acting Inspector Smith said CCTV and alarm systems helped with investigations and could also act as deterrents.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
