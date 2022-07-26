DISAPPOINTED and surprised is how Nat Bowles felt about the precautions in place for foot and mouth disease when she arrived home from Bali.
After touching down at Sydney airport on Saturday morning after a six day holiday abroad, Miss Bowles said she expected more intensive bio-security measures.
"I declared that I had been near fresh rivers and streams because I had been white water rafting, but I did state that I hadn't been near livestock," she said.
"When they pulled me aside in customs they didn't check my suitcase, they just went off my word that I threw my shoes out in Bali, which I did.
"The shoes I was wearing, which I had only worn from the hotel to the airport, they quickly checked them and said I was right to go through."
Living in a regional area and working in logistics in the agricultural industry, Miss Bowles said she had voluntarily engaged in her own research about the severity of foot and mouth disease, but believed more information should be made available to the public.
"A lot of people travelling to Bali would be from the city and possibly not aware of the issue," she said.
"They easily cheat the system and lie and just get through.
"They should definitely be having foot baths and inspecting people's suitcases for shoes. They just went off my word saying I'd thrown mine out."
On the plane back to Australia, Miss Bowles said travellers were reminded of the foot and mouth outbreak, told to declare meat, dairy and dirty shoes and were given a "basic" pamphlet with information about declaring items.
"I was very surprised and disappointed," she said.
"This is very serious, if it gets into Australia there will be a massive amount of job losses and the industry will lose millions of dollars. It's going to be detrimental."
While holidaying in Bali, Miss Bowles said she avoided livestock and farm areas and only packed cheap shoes that she could easily throw out before arriving back in Australia.
But not once did she hear foot and mouth disease mentioned while she was overseas, any information she saw about the outbreak was coming from news sources and social media posts back home.
"Once I got over there, there was nothing spoken about it in the country itself," she said.
Miss Bowles said she was glad she had done her own research before jumping on the plane to Bali after feeling unsatisfied by the precautions in place at the airport.
"Before I left I wanted to see the severity of the situation as there was a lot of uproar about it on social media," she said.
"I wanted to make sure that, as a traveller, I was doing all the right obligations I needed to."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
