WORKING parents will be able to keep food on the table after the expansion of outside school hour care.
The first regional Children First Outside Of School Hours Care Hub held its grand opening at Tamworth South Public School after COVID-19 delayed the celebration for 12 months.
Advertisement
Dee Howarth has been using the hub during the past year for holiday care and said it had been a lifesaver for her family.
"I have a lot of studying that I'm doing so it makes it easier for me to be able to get those things done," she said.
"Throughout the school term you only have from 9am until 3pm to get things done. So in the school holidays I'm able to get a lot more done."
READ ALSO:
Cooking, craft, art and sports are just some of the activities students at Tamworth South enjoy before and after school and the facility is open to any children during the holidays.
Hub manager Louise Varano said the demand for outside school hours care was high in Tamworth which prompted the organisation to expand to the regions.
"We're very proud of the Hub, its facilities, its support offering for Tamworth families, and of the prospects for positive community reengagement through the Hub now that an increasing number of people are returning to their workplaces and community functions," she said.
"It's an opportunity for families to work and study and have somewhere they can send their children while they do that."
The facility is part of the state government's $120 million 2019 election promise to create more out of school care across regional NSW, with Tamworth South being part of the first 47 schools to welcome the new hub.
The hub had been unable to celebrate its grand opening due to COVID-19 restrictions and celebrated on Wednesday with a community event, sausage sizzle and smoking ceremony from Uncle Len Waters.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.