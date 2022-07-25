The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth International Eventing hosts successful winter show

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth International Eventing committee member Jodie Toft continued her winning ways when the club hosted their winter show on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.