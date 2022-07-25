Tamworth International Eventing committee member Jodie Toft continued her winning ways when the club hosted their winter show on the weekend.
After picking up the first ribbon in the EvA60 Rider division at the club's international show back in March, Toft won the 65cm open class on the weekend.
She was one of several local riders to figure among the ribbons. Junior TIE committee members Reese Spencer-Ruddy, and Emily and Molly Gander also placed in their junior classes, advised TIE president Sharmayne Spencer.
Going one better than back in March Sam Lyle (Southern Highlands) and BF Valour were the supreme combination in the feature in the 4* class "with some great rounds"
A record number of competitors soaked up the sun for the national level event with around 450 rider and horse combinations showcasing their dressage, show jumping and cross country skills.
"We had record entries and the sun came out so everybody was happy," Spencer said.
It made for a welcome change for organisers and competitors alike, with what recent events they have been able to hold, plagued by wet weather.
"I definitely think we were lucky with the weather," she said.
"The last few events we've had rain just before events, it makes it very difficult to gallop horses on."
She said the AELEC staff had been "amazing" in setting the competition areas up for them and the TIE committee had "put in 100 per cent effort".
That is it now for events this year, the committee's attention now turning to planning for next year's international event.
