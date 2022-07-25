Property of the week | 8 Cahill Court, East Tamworth
Welcome to this outstanding family home, you are spoiled for choice when it comes to space with multiple living areas that make it ideal for all the family.
Master bedroom features built-in wardrobe with en suite.
The upstairs bathroom has a separate toilet while boasting a third shower and toilet downstairs off the laundry, ideal for guests and coming in from the pool.
With its expansive layout and close leafy escape, this home epitomises low maintenance style.
It offers the ultimate drawcard in family living while still allowing huge potential to add your own personal touches.
Its open plan layout provides a flawless outdoor connection to an established private yard and choices of al fresco dining and entertaining, overlooking the pool.
This property is perfect for those who like to spend less time working and more time relaxing with family and friends.
Set in a quiet cul-de-sac among quality homes in highly desirable East Tamworth awaits your dream home.
This property is just minutes from Tamworth's central business district, schools and parks in a prestige location with a beautiful natural bushland backdrop and impressive views over the city and beyond.
This is an ideal place to call home and raise your family.
TAMWORTH AT A GLANCE
As the largest inland NSW city west of the Great Dividing Range, Tamworth is a vibrant and growing city that offers its residents the benefits of large city living at a fraction of the price.
There are a wealth of opportunities for job seekers with retail currently Tamworth's biggest employer.
Education, health and construction are also major industries with strong employment, while self-employment is also a great option. One of the benefits of regional city living is the lifestyle that it provides. Tamworth is highlighted by boutique fashion, delightful cafes and three major entertainment centres.
