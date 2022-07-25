THE federal Agriculture Minister has asked his state counterparts for their opinions on a plan to strengthen the nation's biosecurity system, as concern about foot and mouth disease continues to grow.
Days before the first sitting of the new parliament, the states' agriculture ministers met for the first time in eight months at AgMin on Wednesday July 20, and the first item on the agenda was the National Biosecurity Strategy.
The policy would align the biosecurity efforts and responsibilities of importers and the agriculture industry with the federal and state governments.
Biosecurity was flagged by federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt as one of his top three immediate priorities, alongside workforce issues and input costs.
But with the recent FMD developments, biosecurity had "rocketed up the charts to the main concern".
"I and the department spend more time on biosecurity - day and night - than any other issues, and it will stay that way while there is a risk of the disease coming into the country," Mr Watt said.
"It's something that's been a long time coming.... I've asked for one last look at it by state and territory governments before we release it publicly," Mr Watt said.
"There is lots of support from the states. Biosecurity is a shared responsibility of the federal and state governments, we've all got a role to play, so this will get us on the same page.
"Obviously there is a lot of interest in biosecurity so the sooner it's out the better."
The strategy has already been ticked off by stakeholders such as the National Farmers' Federation and the CSIRO, and is just waiting for Commonwealth approval.
Although Mr Watt wants the plan brought to fruition "as quickly as possible", he stressed the need for feedback from the states.
"The former government didn't exactly cooperate with the states around the preparation of the strategy," Mr Watt said.
"We are keen to demonstrate to them the new government is taking a more cooperative approach to the national strategy and a range of other measures."
The FMD outbreak in Indonesia has the agriculture sector on high alert, with more than 400,000 confirmed cases across all 34 of the country's provinces.
Several opposition politicians have called for flights to Indonesia to be suspended, a move that has so far been rejected by the government, agricultural industry and business groups.
Liberal leader Peter Dutton called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to explain why the border was still open.
"If we do [close the border], of course then there will be a response," Mr Albanese said.
"What we are trying to avoid is an impact, by definition, on our trade."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
