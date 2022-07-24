In a record-breaking effort, one of the competitors at the Stars of Tamworth Dance for Cancer event raised nearly $30,000 for charity, on his own.
New England North West Cancer Council community relations coordinator, Kate Dubois, said Luke Gray from BioFood had put in a phenomenal effort, raising $27,000 for the cause.
"It was incredible," she said.
"He is one of our biggest fundraisers ... he set a bit of a new record, there."
Ms Dubois estimated that the event will net about $130,000 for the organisation, with about $95,000 donated at their website, $26,000 in ticket sales plus on-the-night fundraising swelling the coffers of local Cancer Council services.
She said it achieved the target fundraising goal.
"It is a massive amount of money!" she said.
"Most of that is from the stars doing the fundraising before the event.
"They've had auctions, they've had movie nights, barbeques, trivia nights. They've gone around to their networks doing peer to peer fundraising through their webpages. It's been a big effort by the stars for the last couple of months.
'While they've been doing the rehearsals for the last three months, they've also been fundraising."
About 340 people packed into the hall at Tamworth High to watch 10 teams duke it out for three prizes on offer on the night.
Mr Gray was the year's best fundraiser.
JobLink Plus youth mentor Josh Crelley was the people's choice for best dance.
But business owners Sharon and James Haling won the judges' hearts, with a dance that was a mix of ballroom and Beyonce, alongside their two daughters.
Ms Dubois said it was a spectacular show, with an "electric atmosphere" in the full room of audience enjoying the performances from all their participants.
With a slightly larger venue - and loosened COVID regulations - the council was able to cram in about two dozen additional audience members, making for a larger, louder show, she said.
"[The dancers] immensely enjoyed themselves. They had a phenomenal time. It was one of the best shows we've seen. The variety in the performances was incredible.
"The work and the detail that the stars had put in, there were a few aerials this time ... where they pick each other up and throw each other around."
The money raised at Tamworth Dance for Cancer will help fund local support services administrated by the Cancer Council.
The organisation operates Inala House and transport to treatment programs for people battling the horror disease.
It will also use the cash to fund a new position at the North West Cancer Centre, a liaison between health staff and patients designed to help guide people through the health system.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
