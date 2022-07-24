The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Stars of Tamworth Dance for Cancer smashes records, raises $130,000 for Cancer Council

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
July 24 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a record-breaking effort, one of the competitors at the Stars of Tamworth Dance for Cancer event raised nearly $30,000 for charity, on his own.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.