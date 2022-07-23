From city to country: Life moves fast, Arna Jarrett moves faster

When Arna Jarrett decides to move, she moves quickly.
The Carinya Christian School PE teacher burst into the action today for OVA White against North Companions Black, when she sped repeatedly past opposition defenders to slot five goals.
And like she scythes through opponents on the soccer field, Jarrett does not tarry when making lifechanging decisions.
The 35-year-old first set foot in Tamworth in 2011, having moved up from Sydney for what she thought would be a year-long stint teaching.
In the 11 years since, she met her husband-to-be Brett Jarrett, got married, and had three kids.
"I came up for the job [at Carinya], and I haven't looked back," Jarrett said.
"I feel like country life is seriously amazing up here, there's no way I could go back to the city."
As a youngster, Jarrett's first love was athletics. She was a long distance runner, and picked up soccer when she played at school.
This passion for sport made the transition into teaching PE a logical next step, and she has found a kindred spirit in the city of Tamworth.
"With kids growing up here, it's such a healthy environment," Jarrett said.
"Everything's so close and there are so many sporting facilities to use, it's such a healthy environment."
This year is Jarrett's first playing soccer since roughly 2015.
Shortly after she gave birth to her first son, she returned to the field for a lone season before taking a longer hiatus in order to focus her attention on her burgeoning family.
"When the kids are really young, it's really hard to get back into playing soccer," Jarrett said.
"They keep me busy and fit, so I feel like that helps."
But the time away has clearly not impacted the forward's scoring ability. Her quintet today led OVA to a 6-0 win, and took her tally for the season to 25 from seven games.
Coach Steve Doherty was "expecting a tough game" from Companions, and suspected absences made life more difficult for them.
"They're a good side normally," he said.
"I think [Companions] were missing a few key players from their lineup, which made it a bit easier for us and a bit harder for them."
Jarrett was one of the three standout players in Doherty's eyes, alongside centre-backs Em Daly and Ayva Steel.
But, he added, "I thought [the team] all put in today, they were all good across the park."
