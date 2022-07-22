Sue Grills has confirmed The Kosciusko is on the radar for Burning Crown.
Speaking with Sky Thoroughbred Central after Anubis saluted in the Koscuisko Tickets on Sale Now Class 2 Handicap (1200m) at Tamworth on Friday, the Tamworth trainer said the six-year-old "definitely is" (available) for $1.3 dollar race.
"I'm buying my tickets," she joked.
She said he had pulled up well from his second to Cody Morgan's Ice In Vancouver in the $75,000 Sir James Kirby Handicap (1000m) on Grafton Cup day - his first race start since October 2020.
"Hopefully I'll take him to Rosehill next Saturday if it's not too wet," she said.
"But he's come on since that run so it's all exciting at the moment."
On Friday though it was all about Anubis, who from the outside barrier, produced a front-running effort to post his third career win and first since November 2020.
"It was very good," Grills said.
"He came from the outside again. He keeps getting the outside barrier."
"But a good ride from Ash (jockey Ash Morgan), he just let him float across."
She said the five-year-old has "always shown plenty of ability" but has been prone to causing a few "headaches".
"He's run a lot of seconds but that was great today," she said.
Earlier the Craig Clegg-trained Briefly continued her winning association with her home track in taking out the Team Thoroughbred NSW Class 1 Handicap (1000m).
"That was a pretty nice win," Clegg told Sky Thoroughbred Central.
"[I] Freshened her up after her last start here and she seems to appreciate that 1000m, just here at home."
Sitting just off the pace, the four-year-old responded well when jockey Grant Buckley asked her to go, pulling away at the 200 for her second career win.
She has also picked up one second in her eight starts, that also coming at Tamworth.
"She seems to have be having a bit of depth to her and the time was alright," Clegg said.
"We'll press on and see where we end up with her next."
Buckley said he was "able to get that sit".
"I've ridden the horse previously and sort of probably rolled just that little tad too much," he said.
"Today I was able to get that nice run in behind transit and really chase well to the line."
