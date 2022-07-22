The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The Australasian Rescue Challenge 2022 is under way at TRECC with crews battling to become the best in the nation

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
Updated July 22 2022 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A hall of heroes from around Australia assembled in Tamworth with emergency service personnel battling it out to be named road rescue champions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.