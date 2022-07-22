A hall of heroes from around Australia assembled in Tamworth with emergency service personnel battling it out to be named road rescue champions.
Smashed up cars, cranes, and forklifts were scattered about the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) preparing mock-up crash scenes to challenge competitors.
Advertisement
RFS, SES, St John Ambulance, and Fire and Rescue had to extricate both dummies and real people from cars to closely replicate real-life emergency circumstances according to Australian Road Rescue Organisation president, Jeremy Fewtrell.
READ ALSO:
"We have a range of different scenarios that we run and we need almost 100 cars to run the event," Mr Fewtrell told the Leader.
"We've got 16 teams competing and they each do four different scenarios.
"We use a range of props to try and recreate the type of situations that people are confronted with."
Team leader for the Cairns RFS team Ian Fulton said "we can take these skills that we have here, and take them back to far north Queensland."
The competition is running until Sunday July 24 giving locals the opportunity to watch some fierce competition each day from 8am to 5pm.
Trauma challenges A and B, as well as the CPR challenge, workshop 1, and workshop 2 will finish on Sunday with points being tallied to decide the winner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.